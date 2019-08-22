Lockdown ends at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities placed Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown.

The school, located near Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street, was placed on a code yellow lockdown just before 12 p.m., Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers investigated an unspecified threat to the campus.

The lockdown ended just before 12:30 as the threat wasn’t present and students resumed moving around campus.

