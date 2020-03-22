DeSantis: Hard Rock Stadium testing site will be a 3-step process

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The testing process at the newly-opened coronavirus drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium will consist of three steps, according to Florida’s governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis explained the process those looking to test for the virus can expect while speaking at a news conference at the Miami Gardens testing site, Sunday,

“The first step is people are going to come in, so they’ll be in their car, they’ll get a verification of their temperature assessment,” DeSantis said. “That will take probably about three to five minutes per patient, and so they’re looking to see the symptoms.”

DeSantis said the entire process should take between 10 to 15 minutes per vehicle.

“The next one will be individual registration,” he said. “That takes about five minutes. The drive-thru staff will take the information. You need the name, phone number, email address, different types of payment information.”

The governor elaborated that all of the information gathered will be put into an electronic data collection tool that will be used to notify patients of their results.

“Station three is they do the swab, so that you’re able to have your sample sent, and it’s only if the patient authorizes it,” DeSantis said. “If you don’t want to go through with it, you don’t have to, but once that [is done], you exit the site.”

The National Guard, like at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, will be helping healthcare workers at the Miami Gardens testing site. The governor has asked National Guard members to help with possible long wait times.

“I’ve told everyone be mindful of our residents’ time,” DeSantis said. “A lot of people are antsy now. We want to get them as smoothly as possible, and I know they’re going to try to do that.”

Once the samples are collected, DeSantis said they will be sent off to a commercial laboratory in Miramar to be tested twice daily.

“Obviously, they have a crunch of capacity with all the people that are sending in test results, but we know people want to know quickly, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to do that,” DeSantis said.

The Hard Rock Stadium testing site opened Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for first responders and medical workers only. Starting on Monday, patients 65 and older with symptoms can also be screened for the virus at the stadium.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

