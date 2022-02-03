WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida 9-year-old received a high honor from community leaders.

She came to her mother’s rescue during an attempted robbery. Months after her brave save, a day has been declared in her honor.

Journee Nelson knows what it’s like to stand up, put fear to the side and jump into action when the moment calls for it.

“I had to save my mom,” said Journee.

Back in November, outside of a West Palm Beach grocery store, a man grabs her mother’s purse and pushes her to the ground.

Journee rushed out of the car and hit the man, who dropped the purse, and took off. Journee then running after him.

Her bravery, earning her a medal of recognition, and a day named after her in Palm Beach County.

“Hereby proclaim Journee Nelson Day,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard.

Accepting the honor.

“Thank you,” said Journee at the podium.

Journee and her mom soaked in the special moment.

“Happy,” said Journee.

“And what did you say, since it’s your day,” said Mobley. “What happens?”

“No school,” said Journee.

Now becoming a yearly tradition.

“While we are dealing with the emotional roller coaster that we are on from the incident, we have positive things like this that it makes her smile,” said Danielle Mobley, Journee’s mother.

Journee said she stands by what she did and has a message for those watching.

“To protect your mom and your family members,” said Journee.

The West Palm Beach Police Department honored Journee, back in November.

