WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old girl took on a robber in West Palm Beach in order to protect her mother.

Surveillance video captured the girl fighting the crook, who was attacking her mother.

Police said the Journee Nelson and her mother were shopping for groceries when the subject tried to take the mom’s purse.

It was then when Nelson intervened.

“I fought back. I had to save my mom,” she said.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said it was a response the robber did not see coming

“I bet he was shocked when she hit him in the face, because you can definitely tell in the videotape he was not expecting that, and her actions were perfect timing,” he said.

The child received a medal and a certificate of bravery.

The robber did get away with the purse, but was later caught and charged with robbery and battery.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.