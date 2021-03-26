Crowds in Miami Beach lighter as curfew passes; Miami monitors for possible migration of revelers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring break crowds in Miami Beach were noticeably lighter than previous weeks before the city’s curfew in the entertainment district passed, but cities like Miami will be monitoring to see if spring breakers move their party to the mainland.

With less than two hours until the 8 p.m. curfew, crowds were spaced out along Ocean Drive on Friday.

Last week, thousands of people packed Eighth Street and Ocean Drive. Several stampedes broke out, along with several other disturbances that required police officers to respond. The crowd prompted the City of Miami Beach to call for a curfew.

As a result, curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the entertainment district from Thursday to Sunday.

Crowds have been light since Monday — a day after a group of people were filmed jumping on top of a car and partying in nearby residential areas.

“They jumped on cars,” Miami Beach resident Tania Dean said. “They climbed on buildings. A lot of property was destroyed, and everybody was scared.”

City of Miami officials said they are monitoring the curfew’s effects on the mainland, should revelers take their party into other parts of South Florida.

“We will also not tolerate any kind of rowdy behavior, breaking personal property, hurting people, lawlessness,” City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. “That’s not going to be tolerated in the City of Miami.”

Miami Police said they have amplified street patrols, which includes foot and bike patrols, in case the rowdiness moves onto the mainland.

“We brought in additional officers to work this weekend,” Miami Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier said.

