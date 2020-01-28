Crews repair water main break in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to repair a water main break in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The break happened near Southwest 84th Avenue and Bird Road, late Tuesday afternoon.

Video footage showed a high tower of water spewing from the break.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in an effort to repair the pipe.

The water spilled for a little over 90 minutes before the repair was complete.

Nearby roads began to pool with water as a result.

Miami-Dade Police blocked off the roads near the break but the roads have since reopened.

Officials said they would determine the cause now that the repair is done, but have not revealed the cause as yet.

It is possible that the break may have been a result of the aftershock felt from the earthquake that occurred south of Cuba, Tuesday. This has not been confirmed as the official cause, however.

No boil water orders were issued.

Water in the area has been shut off.

Commuters were advised to find alternate routes until the leak was fixed.

