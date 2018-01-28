Crews contain fast-moving grass fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy flames and the haze of thick white smoke filled a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Sunday afternoon, as first responders rushed to put out a fast-moving grass fire.

Area resident Claudia Klevan said a neighbor alerted her that the blaze had sparked near her home. “I was at the zoo with my family, and my neighbor called me and told me there was a fire behind my house, so we rushed back to make sure the dogs were OK,” she said.

The flames ignited fear among nearby residents. “The fire and the wind was so strong that it blew across four acres and it’s gotten close to houses,” said area resident Lourdes Nunez.

“It was very odd to me that all of a sudden this smoke coming from what I thought was coming from, I don’t know, a mall, something burning, was coming from here,” said Mary Faraldo.

Fire officials responded at around noon in the area of Southwest 76th Street and 72nd Court. Crews have been battling the blaze for hours.

“The winds out of the east were pretty strong, and so it was posing a significant danger among the houses on the west side of it, along with its occupants,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Maghari.

Officials said the flames are now contained to a small area, and while the fire posed a danger to several homes, it also threatened wild animals living in a nearby nature preserve.

“They burrow there, they breed there, and that was my primary concern when I saw the smoke,” said Faraldo.

Sunday’s fire comes after crews spent hours fighting a grass fire on Saturday, near Southwest 168th Street and 162nd Avenue, also in Southwest Miami-Dade.

As for the current fire fight, neighbors are hoping this blaze is soon put out for good.

“My concern is that after Hurricane Irma, there are a lot of dead trees and dried debris that hasn’t been cleaned up, and obviously, with the wind conditions, we’re keeping an eye on it,” said Klevan.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials urged residents to be careful, because any small spark could cause a major fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.