SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a grass fire that spread across 15 acres in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 168th Street and 162nd Avenue.

7News cameras captured clouds of smoke billowing in the air, as well as some hot spots.

Crews were seen using Bobcat utility machines to get to the fire.

Residents of nearby homes fled, but despite the proximity of the flames, officials said there was no need for them to evacuate.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

