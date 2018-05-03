Club in Deerfield Beach faces possible shutdown

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach club may soon be shut down by city leaders after a shooting that injured four people.

City officials are even more anxious to shut down Club Tropicante located at 4251 N. Dixie Hwy., following that shooting which left four people wounded, Monday.

A judge denied the club’s appeal to stop the city’s revocation of its business license in April, which means the club could be forced to shut down on May 18.

City commissioners have been trying to shut it down after years of troubling incidents.

Police said they’ve been called to the location more than 170 times.

