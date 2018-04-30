4 people shot inside Deerfield Beach club

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Deerfield Beach club that left four people injured.

Police responded to club Tropicante, located along Northeast 42nd Street and Dixie Highway, at around 2:30 a.m.

A witness who was inside during the shooting said she is lucky to be alive after seeing two of her friends get shot.

“I was like ‘God, just please look over me at this point’,” said Miya Hall. “I just heard the bullets, I seen them flash before my eyes. It could have hit me in the chest or any thing. I was just on the ground, just praying not to let that happen to me or my people.”

Three men and a woman were shot and transported to Broward Health North in unknown condition.

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

