City of Miami COVID-19 testing sites to close on Memorial Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami will close its COVID-19 testing sites on Monday to observe Memorial Day.

Officials made the announcement on Friday morning.

Testing will not be available at Hadley Park or Marlins Park on Monday. Mobile testing unit services will also be unavailable.

The city’s COVID-19 hotline and call center will be closed as well.

Testing services will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

For a full list of testing locations across South Florida, click here.

