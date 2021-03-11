Cellphone video captures crocodile along Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne course

NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A large crocodile was caught on video at a golf course near Key Biscayne.

A golfer at Crandon Golf on Wednesday was with some friends when he spotted the massive crocodile not far away.

He took a video at around 3 p.m. and sent it to Only In Dade. The creature could be seen trailing behind some ducks on the grass.

The crocodile ended up just strolling into a nearby pond and did not go after the ducks.

The man who caught the encounter on video said he plays this course often and has seen some crocodiles in the ponds but never seen them casually walking along the course.

