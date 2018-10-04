Busch Gardens to serve free beer throughout 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Busch Gardens has just the remedy for a long, hot day at their theme park: a nice, cold beer. And it’s FREE!

The Tampa theme park announced it will provide each guest (21 and over, of course) with two free 7 oz. beers per visit at their Garden Gate Cafe or Serengeti Overlook Pub.

Busch Gardens previously made headlines this past summer by giving free beer to guests for a limited-time promotion. But starting in January, the complimentary brews will be available all year long as part of the theme park’s 60th anniversary, Fox 13 reports.

Busch Gardens had a tradition of handing out freebies while it was owned by Anheuser-Busch, dating back to its opening in 1959. But the park ended the perk in 2009 after both Busch Gardens and SeaWorld were sold to the Blackstone Group.

Get ready, 2019 will be our BEST YEAR EVER! With 52 weeks of events, complimentary beer samples all year long, PLUS new attractions on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to be an Annual Pass Member. Learn all about our brand new Pass program: https://t.co/uJBlnfAipi pic.twitter.com/mAqGOmX56l — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) October 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.