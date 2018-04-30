Busch Gardens offers guests free beer for the summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Busch Gardens has just the remedy for a long, hot day at their theme park: a nice, cold beer. And it’s FREE!

From May 1 to August 5, the Tampa theme park will provide each guest (21 and over, of course) with two free 7 oz. beers per visit at their Garden Gate Cafe, once known as the Hospitality House.

Guests will be able to choose from a rotating list of choices, including Bud Light, Shock Top, Yuengling, Miller Light, MIA 305, and Founders All Day IPA. You’ll also be able to sign up for the Busch Gardens Brew Club, which offers $5 refills on beers that are on tap.

It’s the first time since 2009 that guests can get the free brews. Busch Gardens ended its freebie tradition at the Hospitality House after Anheuser-Busch sold the parks to the Blackstone Group.

