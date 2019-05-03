BSO: Estranged husband suspected of killing Weston woman commits suicide

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man suspected of killing his estranged wife in her Weston home has committed suicide, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-four-year-old Carolyn Espinosa, was found dead inside her home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to BSO, Angel Garcia Sanchez, her 39-year-old husband, was suspected of killing the mother of their three children.

She reportedly had filed for divorce.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the U.S. Marshall’s Taskforce and BSO deputies went to the 39-year-old’s home on Thursday night attempting to make contact with Sanchez.

They received no response from within the home but, shortly after, heard gunshots from inside.

Sanchez was found dead inside the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

