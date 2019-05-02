BSO investigating after Weston woman found dead inside home

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a woman was found dead inside her Weston home.

Deputies responded to the home in the area of South Post Road and San Simeon Circle just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

A woman, later identified as 34-year-old Carolyn Espinosa, was found dead.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

