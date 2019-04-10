BSO arrest man suspected of striking pedestrian with car in Publix parking lot

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man suspected of striking a pedestrian with his car in an Oakland Park Publix parking lot.

Thirty-six-year-old Luis Alberto Ferri was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment police say Ferri was leaving a Publix in the area of Northeast 49th Street and Ninth Avenue on Feb. 23.

He had stopped his car to allow a pedestrian to walk past him, but before the pedestrian could finish crossing Ferri accelerated the car, striking the man before driving away.

The victim suffered a broken leg in several places.

Ferri is being held on $50,000 bond.

He was ordered not to drive until further order of the court and to not have any contact with the victim.

