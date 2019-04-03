Surveillance video shows pedestrian struck by car in Publix parking lot

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was caught on camera striking a pedestrian in a Publix parking lot before taking off.

Surveillance footage shows the driver leaving a Publix in the area of Northeast 49th Street and Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The driver behind what deputies believe to be a Kia Soul stopped to allow a pedestrian to walk in front of the car.

Before the pedestrian finished crossing, however, the driver behind the wheel accelerated and struck the victim.

The victim suffered a broken leg as the driver fled from the scene heading south on North Dixie Highway.

Officials said the driver they are searching is a heavyset man with short brown hair and a brown beard who was captured on cameras inside of the supermarket wearing a red baseball cap, red T-shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

