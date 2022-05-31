POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly Brightline crash took place in Pompano Beach.

7Skyforce video shows the railroad tracks, the train and the covered body of a woman that was struck by a Brightline train going southbound, near the intersection of East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway.

Fire rescue and police responded to the scene around 4:40 p.m., Tuesday. The woman was eventually pronounced dead.

Police are diverting traffic either to the north or south to go around the area due to the train blocking the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway is currently blocked off until further notice.

