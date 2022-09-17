FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward.

On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and said she was defending the men and was kicked off the flight for doing so.

She said she sat behind the two men on the flight and claims they were drunk but never threatened the flight crew with the word bomb.

As she tried to defend them, a flight attendant told her to stay quiet or she would also be kicked off the flight. After the entire plane was evacuated she spoke to police explaining the situation, and what she saw, but ultimately she wasn’t able to get back on the flight.

She now had to stay in Miami instead of flying to Brazil for her mothers funeral.

