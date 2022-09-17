FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained two men following what they described as a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that turned out to be unfounded.

7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, Friday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody.

Investigators said deputies conducted a security sweep using explosive detection K-9 units. No explosives were found.

Authorities said the incident began on board the plane but did not provide further details.

When a 7News crew reached the entrance to the terminal near where the plane was located, the two men were seen walking out in handcuffs, escorted by deputies.

One of the men declined to comment on what led to his detainment.

The other man, however, pursed his lips for the camera before he began to curse.

“Get that camera [away]. This isn’t OK,” he said. “No, no, I don’t want to talk to you.”

7News sources said the men were on board an Azul Airlines flight.

A spokesperson for FLL described the incident as an “ongoing security matter” that is “isolated to a single flight” and is “not having widespread airport impact.”

