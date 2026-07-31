WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired in Wilton Manors, sending a woman to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows a group of people appearing to be fighting along North Andrews Avenue, near Northeast 27th Drive, early Friday morning. They later appeared to run off when gunfire erupted.

Cellphone footage captured the sound of gunfire.

According to Wilton Manors Police, officers arrived at the scene to find a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. They immediately began life saving measures.

Shortly after, paramedics transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center for further treatment.

Immediately, a police investigation began as they searched for a subject. On Friday afternoon, Wilton Manors Police announced the arrest of Daniel Selvin. He was located and taken into custody following collaborative efforts between Wilton Manors and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

They urge anyone with information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts to contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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