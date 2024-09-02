CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside a Coral Springs home, authorities said.

Coral Springs Police responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Northwest 43rd Street after a juvenile male reported that a man had been shot inside the home, Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, officers gave verbal commands, prompting two juveniles to exit the residence.

Shortly after, a gunshot was heard, and a female exited the home, according to police.

Inside the residence, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that he was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered inside the home.

Police arrested 45-year-old Denise Malcolm, who has been charged with one count of premeditated murder.

