WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars after police say she was seen on video dumping kittens on the ground outside a park in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors Police announced the arrest of Katherine Luciano on Thursday afternoon following an investigation into the viral video that was recorded on Sunday.

Video shows a woman getting out of her car at the entrance to Donn Eisele Park, located off Northwest 29th Street, then going to the back of her car, grabbing a big box, and making her way past the gates. She opens the box, then flipping it over and dumping five kittens onto the ground.

Luciano is now facing animal cruelty and animal abandonment charges, according to police.

Since the video made the rounds on social media, the kittens have been found and taken care of by good Samaritans in the area.

After announcing her arrest, police said they wanted to continue educating the public and providing resources for stray animals.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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