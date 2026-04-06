WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Wilton Manors Police are investigating a disturbing incident that occurred at a community park on Sunday.

Video shared with 7News appears to show a woman getting out of her car at the entrance to Donn Eisele Park, located off Northwest 29th Street, then going to the back of her car, grabbing a big box, and making her way past the gates.

That’s when the video shows the woman opening the box, then flipping it over and dumping its contents onto the ground.

People who live around the park said the box had kittens inside.

Video then shows the woman walking back to the red car and driving away.

Police say they were notified of the incident on Monday and are trying to identify the woman in the video.

Those with information on this incident are urged to contact Wilton Manors Police.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.