DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break near the Grande Oaks Golf Course in Davie Wednesday night caused significant roadway damage, according to Davie Police.

The water main was repaired, however, due to repairs, Pine Island Road going northbound is closed between Southwest 36th Street and Southwest 30th Street Thursday morning.

7Drone Force captured the small sinkhole at the 3300 Block of Pine Island Road.

All traffic is being forced to go west or make a U-turn.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

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