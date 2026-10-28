DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Waste Management dump truck overturned on Exit 54 of the northbound Florida Turnpike in Davie Wednesday afternoon.

Exit 54, which connects drivers to Interstate 595, State Road 84 and U.S. 441, is closed to traffic.

7Skyforce captured the vehicle on its side.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Florida Department of Transportation Road Rangers and tow trucks responded to the scene.

Motorists traveling northbound on the Turnpike can take Exit 53 to Griffin Road as an alternate route.

FHP said no injuries were reported.

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