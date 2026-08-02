HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - With just days to go before the new school year begins, a non-profit organization helped children prepare for the big day.

Voices for Children of Broward County hosted its annual “Back-To-School Extravaganza” event on Sunday morning at Old Navy in Hollywood’s Oakwood Plaza.

Volunteers gave over a hundred children in foster care the opportunity to get new school clothing and essentials.

“Kids in foster care typically don’t have the opportunity to get to select their own clothing or pick out their own backpacks and so this event really allows them to have some ownership of the things that they want and provide some dignity and joy while doing it,” said Erica Herman, President & CEO of Voices for Children of Broward County.

During the event, Florida Panthers’ mascot Stanley C. Panther made a visit and helped with the distributiuon of items.

Organizers said the initiative aims to alleviate back-to-school stress for vulnerable youth.

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