WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames broke out inside of a vehicle on Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened between the Sawgrass Expressway and U.S. 27 in West Broward.

Video captured the smoke from the blaze as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

The flames temporarily blocked off two lanes of traffic, but it has since reopened.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there is no word on the condition of the driver.

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