TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery caused law enforcement to respond along the Florida Turnpike on Saturday morning.

The body of an unidentified person was found in a canal near Tamarac.

Cameras captured divers recovering the body from the area, which was blocked off by crime scene tape and police vehicles.

Authorities have not released any further information on the identity of the individual.

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