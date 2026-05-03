PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Judge James Lawrence King has passed away at the age of 98 at his home in Pinecrest on Saturday.

The Miami native was a former U.S. District Judge in the southern district of Florida, and was appointed by U.S. President Richard Nixon.

King was known to preside over thousands of landmark cases that shaped modern South Florida.

His major accomplishments include the halting of a mass deportation of Haitians seeking asylum in 1980.

King is survived by his wife and his four adult children.

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