LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck driver sped into the lobby of a medical clinic in Lauderdale Lakes, leaving employees shaken.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Latino Medical Center at 3670 W. Oakland Park Blvd., just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

The impact caused the truck to catch fire. First responders were able to put out the flames.

Footage of the scene shows that the driver was going so fast into the lobby that there were tire marks on the floor.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Toyota pickup truck involved in the crash was later towed from the scene.

