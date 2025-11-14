PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to remove debris from an Interstate 75 exit ramp in Pembroke Pines after a truck overturned, leading to the ramp’s closure and causing major traffic delays.

7Skyforce hovered above crews as they attempted to upright the truck involved in the Friday morning accident on the southbound Pines Boulevard.

Crews were also seen cleaning up gravel that spilled onto the roadway when the truck overturned, just after 10:50 a.m. on Friday.

Backed up southbound traffic stretched all the way to Sheridan Street, so drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

