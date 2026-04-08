(WSVN) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Griffin Road and Stirling Road will close overnight Wednesday, April 8. The closure is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. to allow crews to install vehicle detection loops.

The work is part of the I-95 Express Phase 3C Project. To manage the transition, a single lane will close at 9:30 p.m. followed by a second lane at 10:30 p.m. before the full closure. The Florida Highway Patrol will be on-site to assist with traffic flow and digital signage will be in place for motorists.

During the full closure, southbound traffic on Interstate 95 will be detoured via the exit ramp to Griffin Road. Traffic traveling westbound on Griffin Road will be detoured via southbound Anglers Avenue and eastbound Stirling Road to access southbound I-95. Drivers traveling eastbound on Griffin Road will be detoured via southbound U.S. one and westbound Stirling Road to reach the southbound I-95 entrance ramp.

To ensure public safety, several ramps will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. These include the eastbound Interstate 595 direct-connector ramp to both the northbound and southbound I-95 Managed Lanes. The southbound I-95 entrance ramp from Griffin Road will also be closed during this period.

Motorists traveling within the southbound I-95 Managed Lanes will be required to exit at Sunrise Boulevard to follow the detour. The entrance to the southbound Managed Lanes at Sunrise Boulevard will be closed. The next available entrance for the Managed Lanes will be at Hollywood Boulevard.

Thursday, April 9, will be used as a contingency night if the work cannot be completed during the initial window. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

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