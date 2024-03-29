HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood business owner is speaking out after, he said, he fell victim to a smash-and-grab burglary that took place at his cellphone repair store.

Surveillance video from the iShop Repair store, located at 1803 N 68th Ave., near Taft Street, captured a subject smashing the store’s front door, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

To break into the business, the subject used a shopping cart like a battering ram.

Jeremias Berganza, the store’s owner, spoke with 7News on Thursday and showed the security footage.

“He tried hard, ’cause those impact windows are hard to break,” he said.

After a few blows, the subject is seen kicking the glass in and crawling through to open the door.

Another camera showed the subject walking toward the cellphone display case and smashing it with a brick. The glass smashed after he gave it a kick.

Berganza said the thief stole five cellphones.

“I start watching the cameras, and I see the glass broken and a mess on the floor, ’cause of the glass and phones, you know, everywhere, the whole mess, and I’m like, ‘No, this cannot be happening again,'” said Berganza.

The store owner told 7News this is the second time he has dealt with a smash and grab.

Berganza has multiple stores, and he said his Miami Gardens store was burglarized back on June 4 by someone using a cardboard box to cover their head.

“We lost a lot of money, like $16,000,” said Berganza.

Police eventually arrested the alleged crook days later.

“They were able to catch the guy, but we never got anything back,” said Berganza.

After this second robbery, Berganza said he has learned a lesson.

“We learned from that mistake, of leaving valuable stuff from the store, and we don’t do that anymore,” he said. “There’s not a lot of inventory or expensive phones usually in stock; there’s only dummy phones on the showcase or very low-cost phones.”

Berganza said that unbeknownst to this thief, the five cellphones he stole are worth less than $300.

If caught, the thief is facing serious charges for the thousands of dollars in damage he left behind.

“It’s frustrating,” said Berganza.

The store’s shattered door has since been covered with plywood.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

