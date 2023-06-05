MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a commercial burglary in Miami Gardens where the subject used a cardboard box to conceal their identity

Miami Gardens Police units responded to the scene of the incident at a business in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 45th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video showed the masked burglar smashing glass cases and collecting everything inside, including several rolls of lottery tickets, cigarettes, watches and cash.

Police said the subject fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.