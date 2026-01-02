MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate family was shaken but unhurt after a car came crashing into their home on New Year’s Day.

Margate Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a traffic crash along the 800 block of Northwest 66th Avenue, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that had barreled through a fence before crashing through the concrete wall and coming to a stop inside the kitchen.

One of the homeowners told 7News she was in the living room with her wife and children when it happened.

“The house just shook, and the kids were screaming, and there was a blaring horn,” she said. “We didn’t know what happened, maybe something fell, and I ran, and I looked into the kitchen, and there was a car there.”

Officials said nobody was hurt, but the damage to the home caused a gas leak, and hazmat teams were called in to make repairs.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.