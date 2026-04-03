HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is feeding a need ahead of Easter Sunday.

The Caring Place held its annual “Giving Thanks on Good Friday” block party at its Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood.

People in need were treated to a special meal.

Officials also provided them with services they couldn’t afford.

“We have over 75 volunteers here today to be able to make a lasting change, provide hope, and share everything from food, to haircuts, to foot washing, everything that we’re doing is being done with dignity, and with love.” said Keith Cavanaugh from The Caring Place.

Children in attendance received festive Easter baskets filled with toys and candy, and adults also received extra clothing.

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