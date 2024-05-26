WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating a fiery overnight crash in Weston that left a man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle wreck near State Road 84 and Bonaventure Boulevard, just after 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2024 Tesla Model 3 was traveling eastbound on State Road 84. As the Tesla approached Bonaventure Boulevard, the driver attempted to make U-turn to go under the Interstate 75 overpass but failed to negotiate the turn and drove off the roadway, striking the support column for the overpass.

Detectives said the Tesla burst into flames following the impact.

First responders put out the flames and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver’s identity is unknown due to the severity of the burns.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.