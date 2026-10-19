SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package delivered to the mailroom of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise office triggered a response from hazmat teams.

Officials in Sunrise confirmed the congresswoman was not present at the time one of her representatives discovered the package at her office, located at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway.

The staffer reported receiving a suspicious envelope to Sunrise Police around 3 p.m.

Sunrise Police confirmed hazmat teams have since secured the suspicious envelope, which remains sealed, and there are no further threats to the area.

The contents of the envelope are not yet known.

A United States Postal Service inspector is expected to file a report of the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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