FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect, who is accused of shooting a Sunrise police officer on Tuesday, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

31-year-old Romuliss Hicks was reportedly wanted for shooting his girlfriend who’s the mother of his child and stealing her car on Saturday.

Sunrise police believe they found Hicks in Fort Lauderdale and that he fired at one of their detectives and the suspect wound up shot too.

The South Florida officer underwent surgery after an encounter while on duty. The detective was shot while trying to arrest Hicks.

The officer was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center via ground transport with a gunshot wound to their leg while Hicks was also transported to an area hospital from injuries.

The officers, brothers and sisters in blue, gathered at the hospital to check on their colleague on Tuesday. Meanwhile miles away, investigators spent the night trying to piece together what led to the shots fired in a public lot.

“I heard the shots. We were inside the little hood as we were waiting for the bus and I heard, ‘dot dot dot dot,’” said Magnolia Carrion, who heard the shots. “I ran behind somebody’s pickup truck and laid on the ground.”

The area where the shooting occurred is normally a park-and-ride lot. That is where Magnolia Carrion and her family were waiting to board a bus to Georgia trying to make it to a family funeral.

She never expected to have to dive for cover from gunfire, scared for her life. “I ran behind someone’s pick up truck and laid on the ground. There were a lot of other people laying on the ground.”

“When I looked back, I saw the police officer on the floor bleeding from one leg,” said Juan Vidal Carrion.

The travelers at the bus stop who were caught in the middle of the shooting ended up safely on their bus, despite it being hours later

Judge ordered that Hicks remain behind bars without bond.

