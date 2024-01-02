FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer and a suspect were hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of 200 Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center via ground transport with a gunshot wound to their leg.

The suspect was also transported to an area hospital as a result of their injuries.

Both the officer and the suspect have been stabilized in the hospital, according to officials.

According to Sunrise Police, the officer as well as others were looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder and carjacking in Sunrise when the shooting occurred. Police said they had found the man when he fired at one of their detectives.

As of Tuesday night, both the suspect, whose name has not been released yet, and the officer remain in the hospital

The circumstances of the shooting remains unclear.

The area where the shooting occurred is normally a park-and-ride lot. That is where Magnolia Carrion and her family were waiting to take the next bus to Georgia when she heard the gunshots.

“I heard the shots. We were inside the little hood as we were waiting for the bus and I heard “dot dot dot dot,” said Magnolia Carrion, who heard the shots. “I ran behind somebody’s pickup truck and laid on the ground.”

“When I looked back, I saw the police officer on the floor bleeding from one leg,” said Juan Vidal Carrion.

The travelers at the bus stop who were caught in the middle of the shooting ended up safely on their bus, despite it being hours later

Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Casey Liening said the department will work with other agencies on what to do with the suspect.

“Any charges that the suspect will face as relation to this shooting, we’ll work with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to make those determinations at a later time,” said Liening.

To show support for the injured officer, dozens of officers showed up to Broward Health on Tuesday and lined up on the main road outside the hospital to make sure the officer was going to be okay.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

