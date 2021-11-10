HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges are coming for the suspect accused of causing a deadly drive that involved a school bus.

Police have detained the 38-year-old man, Wednesday. He has been charged for causing a fatal multi-car collision, the day before.

The crash happened near Northwest 77th Avenue and 103rd Street.

A truck was travelling south on State Road 826 when it struck a pedestrian. The truck then hit a school bus and three cars.

The pedestrian died right there on the street. One driver was taken to the hospital.

No one on the school bus was seriously injured.

