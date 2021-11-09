HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed and several others were injured following a crash involving a school bus in Hialeah Gardens, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 77th Avenue and 103rd Street, at around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Units from several law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol and Hialeah Gardens Police, have responded to the scene.

According to FHP, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on an exit ramp connecting 103rd Street to the Palmetto when it collided into the pedestrian.

Investigators said the truck then hit a black Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, a white Honda sedan and the school bus.

The pedestrian struck died at the scene. 7News cameras captured the victim’s body covered with a tarp near the ramp.

Officials said the driver of the Audi was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

An adult female and a 1-year-old child were also airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Several Hialeah Middle School students were on board the school bus, but according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, no child was seriously injured.

One of the students described the moment of impact.

“A car came flying at us, and it hit a bunch of cars and the bus,” she said. “Everyone was very scared, but no one got hurt, luckily, inside the bus, but outside there was a bunch of people hurt.”

Just before 6 p.m., cameras captured a man in handcuffs being taken away from the scene by officers. His connection to the crash remains unclear.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the southbound exit ramp at 103rd Street from the Palmetto Expressway is currently closed. Drivers headed south can exit at Okeechobee Road.

