DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office have released surveillance footage of an “unprovoked” stabbing incident at a gas station in Dania Beach and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the attacker.

According to BSO, the incident occurred just before midnight on May 19 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 1201 South Federal Highway.

Initially responding to a reported shooting, BSO deputies reportedly discovered a man who had been stabbed.

The victim is seen in the surveillance video leaning up against the passenger side of a white truck.

The suspect walks into the camera view and stabs the victim.

“He walks toward the victim, makes a sharp left and stabs the victim,” said BSO’s Gerdy St. Louis.

The man in gray runs away but the victim tried to go after his attacker but was unable to catch him, according to deputies.

“The victim retrieved a firearm, chased the subject that stabbed him and fired multiple rounds at the individual,” said St. Louis.

The suspect was not hit by the gunfire but now police want to know who he is.

St. Louis said the suspect and victim do not know each other.

“He doesn’t know why the victim was stabbed,” she said.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

Surveillance footage shows the victim at the gas station beside a white truck when the subject, wearing a gray hoodie with “The North Face” logo on the back, approaches and stabs him before fleeing.

Investigators said they believe the stabbing was random, with no prior interaction between the victim and the assailant.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Allison Craven-Swan at 954-321-4384 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

