MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunbeam Properties and the City of Miramar collaborated to send support to the victims of the earthquakes in Colombia and Venezuela.

Over the past few weeks, Sunbeam, the sister company of Sunbeam Television, owner of WSVN-7 and ABC Miami 18, teamed up with city officials to collect supplies for the South American countries.

On Monday, boxes filled with supplies like non-perishable food, water, baby clothes, personal hygiene items and wheelchairs, were gathered at Miramar City Hall to be sent to the affected regions.

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