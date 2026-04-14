LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A student is in trouble after causing a school scare in Lauderhill, Monday.

According to Lauderhill Police and the Broward County School District, a parent and a child knew or had spotted the 15-year-old student in question showing what looked like a weapon before he got on the school bus at the beginning of the day and reported it.

When he arrived at Parkway Middle School, officials had already been notified, and the school resource officer was able to detain the student.

“Great job to the kid, great job to the parents that were involved that notified the school so that we wouldn’t have any fatalities or any issues,” said Alexis Wiliams. “This is a call to action for the parents, it’s time for the parents to arise to see what their children are into, what they are doing, who are they friends with, what they are taking to school, what’s in their backpacks.”

As a result of all of this, the middle school students were put on lockdown as they made sure to find what they first believed to be a firearm.

Students that experienced the lockdown shared their thoughts on what happened.

“Everybody said that the boy, he brought a BB gun,” said a student.

“I was walking to class and then the voice came on, and then I started running,” said another student.

The student said that the announcement said that it was a lockdown and to lock the door and turn off the lights.

“Everybody started running, and they called lockdown, and you [got to] go inside class, so we were all scared,” said another student.

Upon searching his backpack, they found what turned out to be a BB gun, and he was taken into custody after.

“I don’t know but I think that person made a very good decision to tell, because like, it was our safety, so like. that person really did a good job,” said a student.

Parkway Middle Interim Principal, Ackimo Charles made the following statement.

“I commend the student and parent who did the right thing seeing something and saying something. At all times, the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

While it was not a firearm, in the state of Florida, it is a third-degree felony to bring a BB gun to school grounds.

“If they allow you to return to the school, you’re going to have what they call a safety plan in place. You need to make sure you follow all the rules in the safety plan,” said a judge to the student. “In the meantime, no firearms or weapons, and that includes BB guns.”

It is unclear why the student brought the BB gun.

Officials said that the student who saw the BB gun and the parent who notified the school made the right call.

That student was released to his parents on Tuesday after being suspended from Parkway Middle School and will be back in court in May.

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