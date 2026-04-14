DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students celebrated survivors of the Holocaust in Dania Beach.

The Holocaust Documentation and Education Center hosted it’s Interactive Student Awareness Day Tuesday morning, giving students an opportunity to meet and hear stories from Holocaust survivors.

They also took part in discussions and explored the center’s exhibits to learn more about one of humanity’s darkest periods.

“Today, we’re gonna talk about how the Holocaust happened, what hate can do, what prejudice can do, what bullying can do, and it’s the students’ responsibility to stand up and speak out because when you look at history and what has happened, we don’t want it repeated.” said Rositta Keningsberg, the president of the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center.

The Interactive Student Awareness Days are designed to educate the next generation about the lessons of the Holocaust and the importance of standing up against hatred and antisemitism.

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