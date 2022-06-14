HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a somber salute for a South Florida firefighter.

A procession was held for Chris Allen, a 23-year veteran of Hollywood Fire Rescue.

His casket was carried on the department’s high water rescue truck, which he was driving before his death.

Officials said Allen had a heart attack earlier in June, days after he drove through flooded streets searching for stranded people.

He was 58 years old.

