HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Fire Rescue driver engineer died after he tried to rescue people from flooding in the area.
Chris Allen died of a heart attack hours after he drove through flooded streets searching for stranded people, Saturday.
Firefighters will be giving Allen full honors later this week.
His passing is considered a line-of-duty death. He was 58 years old.
