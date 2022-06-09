HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Fire Rescue driver engineer died after he tried to rescue people from flooding in the area.

Chris Allen died of a heart attack hours after he drove through flooded streets searching for stranded people, Saturday.

Firefighters will be giving Allen full honors later this week.

His passing is considered a line-of-duty death. He was 58 years old.

